B. Healthy - B. Braun Programme celebrates 12 years of transforming young lives in South Yorkshire

A pioneering corporate social responsibility initiative between leading healthcare company, B. Braun Medical Ltd and the B. Braun Sheffield Sharks and Hatters is being hailed a huge success having engaged with more than 11,000 students in the last 12 years.

The B. Healthy B. Braun programme has made substantial improvements in physical activity levels and social inclusion across South Yorkshire since it launched in 2013. In the past year alone, more than 1,000 primary school children have participated in the programme's in-school sessions and workshops, particularly benefiting deprived areas of the Sheffield City Region.

The B. Healthy B. Braun programme is fully funded by B. Braun Medical Ltd and enables the B. Braun Sheffield Sharks and Hatters to provide free support to schools in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley, and Northeast Derbyshire. Through their partnership, the programme educates children aged 7 to 11 by offering six hours of in-school coaching, workshops, and opportunities to participate in competitions.

The initiative has also shown remarkable success in promoting inclusive participation, with female engagement increasing by 59% through targeted sessions focusing on body confidence.

The programme's impact extends beyond physical activity, addressing crucial aspects of mental health and social development. It has proven particularly valuable in supporting children's post-pandemic recovery, offering structured physical activities and safe spaces for emotional development.

With over 300,000 children in South Yorkshire experiencing lower health outcomes, the initiative has increased participation in satellite clubs by 15%. This addresses the impact of reduced youth service funding, since research directly links lower youth engagement to increased teenage crime.

Managing Director of B. Braun Medical, Michael Parden, said: “Our partnership with Sheffield Sharks and Hatters was never just a standard sponsorship. For us at B. Braun, it’s always been about adding value to any organisation we partner with, creating a lasting legacy and meaningful impact.

“I am delighted to see the profound impact the B. Healthy B. Braun programme has had on thousands of young lives across South Yorkshire. By tackling physical inactivity we're helping establish lifelong healthy habits that will reduce the burden on our healthcare system and improve overall wellbeing.”

Marko Backovic, Head of Operations at B. Braun Sheffield Sharks, said: “B. Braun have been a longstanding supporter of the Sharks and Hatters, and through their dedication and funding of the programme, we've been able to make a real impact.”

“The programme's growth has been remarkable over the years, and we're especially pleased to see increased engagement from female students through our bespoke sessions focusing on body confidence. The feedback from schools and parents has been overwhelmingly positive, and it means so much to us that our approach is making a real difference to all children across the region, including how young women engage with sports and physical activity.”

For more information about the B. Braun Sheffield Sharks and Hatters, visit: https://sheffieldsharks.co.uk/