B Corp success for Sheffield professional services group

A fast-growing professional services group has achieved B Corp certification for the first time.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

DJH, which has its office on Tenter Street in Sheffield, scored 83.5 points as part of its review by B Lab Goal on its social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.

The high-profile certification marks a significant milestone for the firm that has been transformed from a traditional accountancy practice into a purpose-driven, high-growth organisation, delivering both exceptional client results and exponential growth, whilst also being a powerful force for good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This has included working with Carbon Neutral Britain to become carbon neutral through UN-certified offset projects spanning four countries and delivering more than £20,000 of community impact through its Great Ideas Grants programme.

Back (L-R): Nicole Hall and Ryan Corden. Middle (L-R): Hannah Wright and Lesley Williams. Front (L-R): Chris Rawlinson, Hayley Plimley, James Beardmore, Hollie Holdcroft and Rochelle Murinas

15 of its Yorkshire team are also currently undertaking apprenticeships to achieve their professional qualifications, as the firm continues to invest in learning and development and continuous improvement courses.

"Our B Corp certification isn't just about meeting standards - it's about fundamentally reimagining what it means to be an accountancy firm that puts its passion for people and sustainability at its heart,” explained Hayley Plimley, the marketing & communication director who led the two-year journey.

"We've proven that when you put your team first and operate with honesty, passion, and shared ambition, everything else follows - including exceptional client results and a strong M&A strategy that has seen us complete sixteen acquisitions since 2021.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJH faced the same challenge as many professional services firms - demonstrating that success extends beyond financial metrics.

Today's clients increasingly expect their advisers to share their values around sustainability and social responsibility, while top talent seeks organisations that make a positive difference.

The Great Ideas Grants programme exemplifies the firm’s grassroots approach to community impact. Powered by an annual fund, the top 30 accountancy group empowers team members to pitch creative ideas supporting environmental and community initiatives, such as education, health programmes, and sporting clubs.

Hayley continued: “Central to our success has been building a culture that earned us recognition as an Outstanding Place to Work, ranking in the top ten UK accountancy practices, plus number one SME apprenticeship employer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have implemented comprehensive improvements including enhanced family-friendly benefits, volunteering days, salary sacrifice green car schemes, and major green facility refurbishments.

"Our philosophy is simple: put the team first, and everything else follows," added James Beardmore, Chief Operations Director.

"This approach has not only driven our rapid growth over the last four years, but has created deeper, more trusted partnerships with clients.

“The B Corp framework has provided us with tools to make improvements to our governance, facilities, culture and client care - every decision is now assessed through its impact on achieving great things together for our team, clients, communities and the planet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DJH's B Corp certification represents the beginning of their journey as a purpose-driven business committed to sustainable impact with an improvement plan already in place to make further positive changes.

"We aren't perfect, and we have a long way to go, but like all businesses, we have a responsibility to be a force for good," concluded James.

"Our certification demonstrates that professional services firms can achieve commercial success while making a positive impact. And the best thing is…we are investing in the next generation of accountants and auditors, with a record-breaking number of apprentices currently learning their trade with us.”

For further information, please visit www.djh.co.uk or follow the company across its social channels.