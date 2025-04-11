B. Braun UK renews Medilink UK membership to drive MedTech innovation
Founded in 1997, Medilink UK serves as a national support network for health technology. It provides a platform where business, academic, and clinical communities across the UK can share ideas and best practices to advance life sciences development.
As a leading global healthcare company, B. Braun provides innovative medical equipment and healthcare solutions across a wide range of applications. This renewed partnership not only gives B. Braun access to valuable expertise and emerging trends but also enables them to contribute to broader discussions about medical technology advances worldwide.
Michael Parden, Managing Director, B. Braun UK said: "We've built a great relationship with Medilink UK over the years. Through our portfolio of healthcare solutions and medical technologies, we continue to improve clinical outcomes, reduce costs of care, and enhance patient satisfaction.
“I look forward to strengthening our partnership with Medilink UK as we collaborate with their network of experts to shape the future of healthcare."
Tom Elliott, CEO at Medilink, said: "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with B. Braun as they renew their membership. They share our passion for innovation and commitment to bringing healthcare professionals together across the country.
“Our partnership has already delivered meaningful results, and I'm excited to see what we can achieve together through this renewal.
As part of the global B. Braun group, B. Braun in the UK uses the power of technology to drive advancements in health care. As a true partner, they develop smart solutions and set standards to help improve health care.
