B. Braun partners with Whirlow Hall Farm Trust to launch 'The Outdoor Classroom'

Leading healthcare company, B. Braun, has partnered with Whirlow Hall Farm Trust by donating £10,000 to kickstart their new initiative, 'The Outdoor Classroom'.

Located on the outskirts of Sheffield, Whirlow Hall Farm Trust is an educational trust based on a working farm that provides farm-based activities for children and young people facing a complex medical and mental health conditions, learning disabilities, and trauma. They also welcome schools and groups on pre-booked days and residential visits.

B. Braun has been a supporter of the Trust for over a decade and is now helping to fund 'The Outdoor Classroom' project, which aims to enhance the Trust's educational programmes by providing shelter and resources for year-round outdoor learning, allowing children to connect with nature regardless of weather conditions.

Over the years, B. Braun employees have volunteered their time to help with projects at the farm, such as renovating a henhouse, working in the vineyard, and donating a secure defibrillator box to the farm.

B. Braun Medical staff at Whirlow Farm

Michael Parden, Managing Director at B. Braun, said: "Over many years, B. Braun has been privileged to witness the incredible work of Whirlow Hall Farm Trust, and we've seen first-hand the profound impact they have on children across our community.

"Becoming a partner for 'The Outdoor Classroom' is a great way for us to continue our support of the Trust. Our investment is about giving back to our local community, and we're excited to support creating a space where children can discover and learn in nature, building the skills and confidence they need for the future."

Sarah Kerrigan, Corporate and Community Fundraising Manager at Whirlow Hall Farm Trust, said: "B. Braun's ongoing support over the years has been instrumental to our work.

"Their partnership allows us to greatly enhance the quality and impact of our educational programmes for children. This new space will play a vital role in deepening our engagement and delivering nature-based learning experiences to children across our region."

As part of the global B. Braun group, B. Braun in the UK provides innovative medical technologies and services across surgical care, infusion therapy, renal care, wound management and infection control.