The South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards has 13 categories to recognise individuals and groups that go above and beyond to support apprenticeships across South Yorkshire.

It is being backed by The Star, Sheffield Telegraph and the Doncaster Free Press.

Representatives from our headline sponsor Amazon, along with associate partners Openreach, Gradconsult and NOCN will form the judging panel.

The sponsors of the South Yorkshire Apprentice Awards 2022

Event manager Haroldine Lockwood said: “These awards allow you the opportunity to shine a light on the incredible enthusiasm of the apprentices and those who support them.

"We encourage all businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes to submit their entries now.”

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider – or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

If you need some help preparing your entry, our free 40 minute crash course is a must for your diary.

This will include:

• Category criteria review and analysis

• Understanding of what the judges are looking for

• Top Tips for putting your entry together.

The virtual course will be held on March 23 at 10am. A link to register can be found at the footer of the event website.

The 13 award categories for 2022 are: SME Employer of the Year (0-249), sponsored by Doncaster College; Large Employer of the Year (250+) sponsored by Barnsley College;Diversity and Inclusion Programme sponsored by Openreach; Mentor of the Year; Higher or Degree Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Gradconsult; Intermediate Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Education & Skills Consultancy Ltd; Rising Star sponsored by Amazon; Business & Law Apprentice of the Year; Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year; Engineering/Manufacturing/Construction Apprentice of the Year sponsored by Henry Boot PLC; Hospitality and Visitor Economy Apprentice of the Year sponsored by The Source Academy; IT & Digital Marketing Apprentice of the Year; and Training Provider/Programme of the Year sponsored by NOCN Group.

Further information can be viewed on the event website www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk.