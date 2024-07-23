Award winning Sheffield marketing agency supports South Yorkshire Institute of Technology

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Award-winning Sheffield based B2B creative marketing agency Objective is building links with The South Yorkshire Institute of Technology.

Backed by more than £21 million in funding from the Department for Education and partners and one of only 21 IoTs nationally, the establishment of SYIoT in South Yorkshire recognises the high-quality, higher-level technical education and training provision in the region.

The Institute will enable businesses to get the skills and talent they need to thrive, whilst also supporting individuals with their careers, whether they are starting out or moving on.

The Objective team have been working alongside SYIoT to develop a new website, promotional materials, and a comprehensive digital marketing strategy.

Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent

“As a business located in the heart of Sheffield, we are always proud to back South Yorkshire industry,” said Objective Managing Director Dan Broadbent.

“We are particularly pleased to be identified as the perfect agency to support the launch and continued success of the SYIoT.

“Our specialist team already work with many of the leading businesses and academic institutions committed to the success of the institute.

“We are excited to promote the exceptional opportunities available with world class organisations in South Yorkshire.”

SYIoT Executive Director Jill Cooper said: “We are delighted to be able to work with a local provider of marketing support.

“Our education partners already collaborate across the region and SYIoT provides us with a key focus on technical higher education, developing skills employers need in new or existing teams.

“Objective will help us reach out and engage employers who may not work with us yet, and reach individuals who may not have considered higher education before.”

The Objective team of B2B specialists partner with hundreds of B2B clients including Assa Aboly, Kingfisher Lighting, OSO Hotwater, SIG and Turner and Townsend.