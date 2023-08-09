Pennine Five, the major Sheffield city centre office refurbishment by RBH Properties, has made the shortlist for this year’s prestigious Yorkshire Property Industry Awards.

Fresh from winning ‘Sustainable Development of the Year’ at last month’s South Yorkshire Property Dinner Awards, Pennine Five is now up for the ‘Refurbishment/Renovation of the Year’ at the Yorkshire Property Industry Awards 2023.

The event is the region’s most respected property awards and showcases the very best of Yorkshire’s property companies and projects.

Jeremy Hughes, director at RBH Properties, said:

“Having recently been crowned the best sustainable development in South Yorkshire, we are delighted that Pennine Five has now been shortlisted for the wider Yorkshire Property Industry Awards as well.

“Receiving acclaim from within the property sector is extremely rewarding and reflects our hard work and the bold approach we have taken to refurbishment.

“I think the property world is really starting to understand how important it is that we try and find positive and exciting futures for many of our formerly unloved commercial buildings. Our decision to refurbish the Pennie Five complex, rather than demolish and rebuild, has ultimately saved over 170,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions.”

Since taking ownership of the five office blocks that made up the former HSBC headquarters on Tenter Street in 2019, RBH Properties has been injecting a new lease of life into the site and are in the midst of transforming it into a bustling and inclusive business campus, suitable for 3,500 professionals.