Award for hard working Sheffield school employee

Her role as a ‘linchpin’ at the school in which she works has earned administrator Dawn Shaw a big pat on the back.

Recruitment company Hays Education has recognised a local school administrator for her outstanding contributions to her school, Sheffield Inclusion Centre.

The Outstanding Administrator of the Term award was presented to Dawn in appreciation of her hard work and dedication.

Andy Ireland, h ead te acher of Sheffield Inclusion Centre, said: “Dawn is a pleasure to work with and fits in seamlessly to the administration team .

“Dawn has a ‘can do’ attitude, willing to take on any task no matter how big or small and can always be trusted to get the job done.

“Her helpful nature sees her continue to build strong relationships with students, staff, visitors and parents.

“She is punctual, reliable, hardworking, and her experience, professionalism and wealth of knowledge shines through daily.”

Lydia Hutchens, principal consultant at Hays Education, said: “Dawn has been an outstanding temp for Hays Education.

“ Prior to her current role we placed Dawn in a school where she also made an excellent impression and is missed terribly by her old colleagues.

“I am so pleased to give Dawn this award today, she 100 per cent deserves it.”

