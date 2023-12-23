It was their dream to open a cafe in Ukraine - but now they can share their cuisine with the people of Sheffield.

A Ukrainian couple have opened a cafe in a popular Sheffield neighbourhood to celebrate traditional cuisine from their home country.

At the End Cafe is the latest addition to Crookes, offering something a bit different to the usual jacket potatoes and lattes. Inha Blegar and her husband Boci Haidysh had before dreamed of opening a venue in Ukraine, but now it’s their dream to celebrate their cuisine with the people of Sheffield and beyond.

The five-table cafe is on 15 Crookes, doors away from the Old Grindstone pub, came into their ownership on November 22 and after a lick of paint, they opened to the community. More than three weeks in, they are still yet to have a day off work.

Inha, aged 32, said: "I love cooking, I cook everyday at home, something different and something in my Ukrainian tradition. Every day, English people come in to try, and Ukrainian people come in.

"My dream is for people to know and love traditional Ukrainian food, and I hope it goes good and we can open some more cafes."

On the menu is a range of English and Ukrainian dishes, from the classic full English breakfast, to borscht, a beetroot-based soup (with vegan options), served with Ukrainian garlic bread known as pampushka.

Customers can also enjoy sandwiches and wraps, or deruny, a Ukrainian potato pancake, zucchini pancakes, dumplings with a range of fillings, including pork and beef, potato and mushrooms, and cottage cheese, and crepes - also with a range of sweet and savoury fillings.

Inha had been to the UK before on a six-month work visa in Pontefract where she met Boci in a park. After exchanging numbers, the pair began dating, but Inha moved back to Ukraine after her visa ended. Then the Russia-Ukraine war broke out. The pair then moved in together in Kimberworth, Rotherham, and married on May 25 this year.

"It's all completely different," Inha said, when asked about moving to the UK. "Too many differences with work, with food, with the price of everything and the cost of living. But I feel more comfortable, and more safe for the future. I am happy here."

At the End Cafe is currently open from 8.30am-6pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sunday.

To keep up-to-date with At the End Cafe, follow their Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/at.the.end.cafe

