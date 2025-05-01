Astrophysics meets snooker: University experts partner with Sheffield firm to pioneer the sport’s future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

University of Sheffield researchers are collaborating with a Sheffield company at the heart of snooker’s modern evolution to develop next generation equipment, bringing 21st century science into one of the world’s most tradition-steeped sports.

CC Brand, known globally for its precision-engineered cue sports products, is trusted by a host of the sport’s elite players, including Jimmy ‘Whirlwind”’ White, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Kyren Wilson (Current World Champion), John Higgins, and Neil Robertson, to name a few. Since 2018, the company’s innovations have reached over 100 countries, setting new standards for consistency and quality in the game.

While deeply rooted in snooker’s heritage, CC Brand is firmly focused on the future—pioneering a new wave of technology that promises to transform cue sports performance. At the heart of this effort is a groundbreaking partnership with the University of Sheffield, uniting expert players with leading minds in physics, engineering and material science.

The collaboration began six years ago, when CC Brand engaged Professor Simon Goodwin, a Sheffield native and Professor of Theoretical Astrophysics at the University.

(LtoR): CC Brand Founder and Inventor Drew Colgrave, Jimmy ‘The Whirlwind’ White, CC Brand Consultant Karl Lawrence, and Professor Simon Goodwin from the University of Sheffield

“I’m originally from Sheffield and my dad was a massive fan of snooker, so I grew up watching the World Championships,” said Professor Goodwin.

“Although I’m a terrible player, I’d describe myself as a theoretical astrophysicist and a theoretical snooker player! When I met the CC Brand team, I jumped at the chance to apply science to a game I love.”

Since then, the partnership has brought together researchers, PhD students, and CC Brand engineers to tackle some of the sport’s biggest mysteries—from the frustrating phenomenon of ‘kicks,’ where a ball deviates unpredictably, to the intricate physics behind vibration, friction, and energy transfer during play.

Bridging theory and practice is an important part of study at the University of Sheffield in most disciplines, with many courses offering hands-on, industry-facing projects. For example, the University’s Materials Science and Engineering undergraduate course gives third year students the opportunity to pursue an independent research project to showcase their technical skills and push the boundaries of innovation.

Having benefited from University expertise, cue tip development is now centre stage for CC Brand. The company is in the advanced stages of developing a new-generation cue tip, engineered from the ground up to outperform traditional leather tips in every way—control, consistency, feedback, and durability. This innovation could represent the most significant cue tip breakthrough in decades.

Steve Robinson, CC Brand Consultant and WPBSA World Snooker Coach, said: “As with most elite sports, snooker comes down to marginal gains. Improving tip consistency or grip by just a few percent can be the difference between winning and losing. We’re rethinking everything. Cue tips haven’t fundamentally changed in over 100 years—but we’re about to change that.”

One of the first breakthroughs came from analysing the role of chalk. The team’s research demonstrated that certain types of chalk can cause irregular shockwaves or ‘kicks’—a revelation that prompted further investigations into how materials at the tip-ferrule-shaft interface affects energy dispersion and shot precision.

For founder and inventor Drew Colgrave, the mission is personal as well as professional: “Sheffield is the home of snooker. It’s in our DNA. So, when the chance came to work with one of the world’s leading universities, right here in the city, we knew it was a perfect match. The knowledge and scientific depth we’ve gained have been transformative. It’s driven us to go further than we thought possible.”

“This is just the beginning,” Drew added. “The cue tip we’re developing won’t just be a product—it’ll be a performance revolution.”

Watch this space…