Asmodee’s ‘The Power of Play’ campaign with Imagination Gaming hits 1 million milestone!

Asmodee, the UK’s leading distributor of board, tabletop, and trading card games, is delighted to be celebrating alongside long standing partner Imagination Gaming in reaching 1 million children and families to have received the benefits of playing board games.

This milestone celebrates the growing impact of board games in classrooms, libraries, care homes and community centres nationwide, where students, children and families are developing vital skills such as problem-solving, teamwork, critical thinking, and creativity in a fun, collaborative environment.

Imagination Gaming was the brain child of Nigel Scarfe and everyone at Asmodee believe in bringing the power of play into variety of community spaces, including schools, libraries, care homes, and dementia cafés across the country, across Manchester, Halifax, Pontefract, Wolverhampton, Sheffield, London and more. Reinforcing the transformative role of games in education, rehabilitation, and mental well-being.

Nigel Scarfe, Founder of Imagination Gaming, added: “At Imagination Gaming, we believe in the ability of games to educate, inspire, and bring people together. Working with Asmodee over the last 15 years has given us a fantastic opportunity to create meaningful learning and social experiences in a fun, engaging way. Hitting this landmark figure is a very special moment for us. When we started 17 years ago the aim was to try and make a difference to children and to have a job I could be passionate about and love.

The Power of Play in Sheffield

"I regularly see people with whom I’ve worked with previously and their comments and feedback makes me feel nothing but pride in what we have accomplished.

"Some of these we started working with as children or young adults and now they have young families of their own, telling me they can’t wait to play games with their own children.

"This is what we set out to do but this is still the tip of the iceberg. We want to work with many more schools across the uk and help inspire staff and children alike to make learning the fun and rewarding experience of should be.

"Thanks to everyone that has been involved in the journey so far….there are busy and exciting times ahead!”

Phil Crawford, Brand Manager at Asmodee, shared his enthusiasm: “Games are more than just entertainment—they are powerful tools for learning, rehabilitation, and connection. Through our partnership with Imagination Gaming and Bezzerwizzer, we’re excited to bring more board games to communities where it can truly make a difference and are delighted to celebrate this incredible milestone with Nigel and the team.”

Asmodee and Imagination Gaming are really paving the way for a more inclusive and impactful approach to gaming—where play becomes a catalyst for positive change.