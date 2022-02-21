Almost 70 per cent of the 8,000 GMB members polled – warehouse and clerical workers and lorry drivers - turned down the ‘below inflation’ pay offer, the union says.

And nearly 80 per cent said they were ready to take industrial action over pay.

GMB will now meet with members to discuss next steps.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Almost 70 per cent of the 8,000 GMB members polled turned down the ‘below inflation’ pay offer, the GMB says.

WHY DID MEMBERS REJECT THE OFFER?

Nadine Houghton, GMB National Officer, said: “The UK is facing the worst cost of living crisis for a generation. Inflation is rampant and energy prices are out of control.

“Yet Asda workers are being taken for mugs with below inflation pay offer that basically means a real terms pay cut.

An Asda spokesman said strike action was a ‘long way off’ as the offer still needs to go through ACAS process to determine if it was a fair offer.

“They’re not going to take it lying down – it's now up to Asda bosses to come back with a reasonable offer and avert the threat of industrial action.”

Asda has stores in Sheffield on Queens Road, Handsworth, Walkley and Parson Cross.

An Asda spokesman said strike action was a ‘long way off’ because the offer still needed to go through ACAS to determine if it was fair.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO STORES IF THERE IS A STRIKE?

And if a strike did happen, Asda was confident disruption to stores would be ‘very minimal’.

The supermarket confirmed its pay offer for staff in its Asda Logistics Services (ALS) division had been rejected.

BUSINESS NEWS: Former Gaumont cinema will be giant new leisure venue

It said it comprised:

An increase of 4.98 per cent to 6.10 per cent for warehouse & clerical colleagues (average increase = 5.53 per cent)

An increase of 6.49 per cent to 7.53 per cent for transport colleagues (average = 7.02 per cent)

The specific increase depends on location, role and grade.

Jon Parry, vice president, Asda Logistics Services, said: “We value the key role our colleagues play to keep our stores well stocked and we have negotiated in good faith with the GMB to make a fair, competitive and sustainable pay offer that recognises rising inflation.

“We are disappointed this has been rejected and we expect the GMB to honour the National Recognition Agreement, signed by both parties in 2012, as this provides an agreed framework to resolve outstanding matters.”