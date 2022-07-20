As temperatures soar Yorkshire Water sees highest water use in 15 years

The increase is enough to supply the equivalent of the whole of York and Leeds and is the highest the water company has seen since 2006.

Yorkshire has seen a particularly dry spring and summer, with only 52 per cent of rainfall expected in June actually falling on the region.

The water company recognised the efforts of its customers to use water wisely.

OTLEY, ENGLAND - JULY 13: An aerial view of the drying out bed and receded water levels at Lindley Wood Reservoir on July 13, 2022 in Otley, England. A spokesman for Yorkshire Water, the regional water utility, noted that Lindley Wood is a "compensation reservoir" that takes excess water from nearby reservoirs that supply customers. In a heatwave like England is currently experiencing, residential demand for water is high, and water would not be sent to overflow reservoirs like Lindley Wood. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Neil Dewis, director of water, said: “It’s been a hot few weeks - we’ve seen unprecedented temperatures and very little rain anywhere in Yorkshire. We know our customers have been coming up with creative ways to save water – and we’d like to say a big thank you.

“Our reservoirs are still feeling the impact and levels do continue to decrease. As the ground incredibly dry, we would need a few weeks of wet weather to help them return to their usual levels, so it’s really important that people keep taking steps to save water throughout the summer.”

Top water saving tips include: taking four-minute showers, letting your lawn turn brown (it’ll bounce back at the first sight of rain!), mulching your flower beds, reusing water where you can, and remembering to turn the tap off when you’re brushing your teeth.

For more information on ways to save water, visit Yorkshirewater.com/save