How long will it be before the public takes the members of Sheffield City Council to task over the ludicrous decision to allow only buses and taxis on Arundel Gate writes reader Bob Scott.

His letter continues: “It was installed supposedly to reduce pollution by allowing only buses, taxis, pedestrians and cyclists to continue north past the Novotel. But how many visitors to the theatres and restaurants around Tudor Square and Surrey Street does the council see arriving on foot or even by cycle? Precisely none.

“So their attitude is to totally ignore these businesses and just destroy the city altogether. Let’s kick against these senseless decisions and fight for our city centre.”

A council report states: “The purpose of the bus gate is to remove traffic in the northbound direction on Arundel Gate, which will not only act a measure within the Clean Air Plan, but also allows the carriageway to be redesigned, to create a high-quality public space and drive investment and redevelopment.”

A bus gate has been introduced on Arundel Gate in Sheffield city centre (Photo: Hannah Jackson)