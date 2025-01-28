Arundel Emporium announces grand opening

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arundel Emporium is excited to announce the opening of a brand new independent shopping emporium and community driven space this April.

The building can be found at 14-16 Matilda St, Sheffield, United Kingdom, S1 4QD right next to the ES1 Eyre Street bus stop. Located on the 1st floor directly above Network music venue just off the moor in the heart of Sheffield city centre.

Arundel Emporium is currently seeking independent vendors/retailers of all kinds to rent retail space and become a part of this upcoming business & creative hub. Vendors can apply to occupy our space by emailing [email protected].

Arundel Emporium is also looking for voluntary muralists and artists to contribute to the space's vibrant art and decor. No matter your skill level there is a place for anyone who wants to get involved and contribute to the space. We will be holding a community painting event in february where anyone can get involved. Muralists can submit their own design concepts via [email protected] to get a pre-approved plot of wall. Stay tuned for more information.

Arundel Emporium Main Entrance

About Arundel Emporium: The business hopes to be a lively and energetic creative hub for our local community to gather, socialise, study, shop, create, eat and drink. With the rapid decline of 3rd spaces available to communities everywhere, Arundel Emporium hopes to provide a much needed place where Sheffield's population can gather and form connections. The Emporium will serve as a lively hub for creativity to thrive, with plans to host art & photography galleries, poetry events, and local musicians on a regular basis, supporting Sheffield’s music and arts scene.

New landlords purchased the building in December, saving it from development into luxury apartments in hopes to create a space that gives back to Sheffield's community.