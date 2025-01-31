Armadillo Storage extends partnership with Yorkshire Air Ambulance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) is thrilled to announce the extension of its longstanding partnership with Armadillo Storage, which has supported the charity for over 12 years.

Armadillo Storage provides complimentary storage space for YAA’s South Yorkshire fundraising team at its Sheffield Parkway facility, a partnership now extended through the first quarter of 2025, helping the charity save vital resources.

The conveniently located storage unit serves as a vital hub for YAA’s South Yorkshire fundraising operations, providing easy access to essential materials. It houses everything from event equipment and promotional merchandise to fundraising supplies and volunteer resources, ensuring the team is well-prepared to maximise their impact at events across the region.

As part of its commitment to giving back through its Foundation and community-focused partnerships, Armadillo Storage recognises the critical role Yorkshire Air Ambulance plays in the region. Sarah Clements, Store Manager from Armadillo Storage, said, from “We choose to support Yorkshire Air Ambulance because we recognised the essential work they do in the local area. As a charity that relies entirely on donations, we understand how valuable this storage space is to their operations. By providing it free of charge, we can help ensure their funds go directly towards saving lives every day”.

This year, as Yorkshire Air Ambulance celebrates 25 years of lifesaving service, the demand for their presence at community events continues to grow. In 2024 alone, the charity attended over 289 events across Yorkshire, engaging with thousands of supporters and raising vital funds to keep its helicopters flying.

Helen Berriman, Interim Regional Fundraising Manager for Yorkshire Air Ambulance, expressed her gratitude for the partnership, she said, "The support from Armadillo Storage has been invaluable to us over the years, and their continued partnership makes a real difference to our fundraising efforts. Having a reliable and well-located storage space means our teams can quickly access everything they need for events, ensuring we’re always prepared and ready to engage with the communities we serve. This partnership allows us to direct more of our resources towards our lifesaving missions, ensuring we can reach those in need when they need us most."

This partnership is a testament to how local businesses can make a meaningful difference in their communities. To learn more about Yorkshire Air Ambulance and how your business can get involved, please visit www.yaa.org.uk.