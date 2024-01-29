Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BT Group is recruiting 25 apprentices in Sheffield as it prepares to move 1,000 workers into a brand new office in the city.

The telecoms company is hiring youngsters in areas including software engineering, customer service and cyber-security.

BT Group is recruiting 25 apprentices in Sheffied

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes ahead of the completion of Endeavour, a £27m seven-storey block on Sheaf Street, which the firm will occupy.

BT Group is one of the UK’s largest apprentice employers.

Elaine Bergin, director of colleague experience, said: "We’re developing a pipeline of future talent to help grow our business, deliver great outcomes for our customers and to help underpin economic growth in the UK."

Endeavour is being built by Kevin McCabe’s Scarborough Group International.

Planning permission was obtained in 2016 and construction started in spring 2021. It was due to complete last year.

Endeavour was set to open last year but is set for autumn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BT said it will move staff in from other offices but has no plans to close any in South Yorkshire.