Apprentices: BT recruiting 25 youngsters in Sheffield as office with room for 1,000 staff nears completion
BT needs youngsters to do software engineering, customer service, applied research, data analytics and cyber-security
and live on Freeview channel 276
BT Group is recruiting 25 apprentices in Sheffield as it prepares to move 1,000 workers into a brand new office in the city.
The telecoms company is hiring youngsters in areas including software engineering, customer service and cyber-security.
The announcement comes ahead of the completion of Endeavour, a £27m seven-storey block on Sheaf Street, which the firm will occupy.
BT Group is one of the UK’s largest apprentice employers.
Elaine Bergin, director of colleague experience, said: "We’re developing a pipeline of future talent to help grow our business, deliver great outcomes for our customers and to help underpin economic growth in the UK."
Endeavour is being built by Kevin McCabe’s Scarborough Group International.
Planning permission was obtained in 2016 and construction started in spring 2021. It was due to complete last year.
BT said it will move staff in from other offices but has no plans to close any in South Yorkshire.
It will add to the group’s presence in the city, with Plusnet headquartered on Pinfold Street in Sheffield city centre. The firm employs 6,400 in Yorkshire at BT, Plusnet, EE and Openreach.