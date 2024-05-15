Applications open for The Sheffield Business Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Applications are now open for the region’s most prestigious and long-standing business awards, recognising people and companies excelling in their field.

The Sheffield Business Awards, run by Sheffield Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), are now open for entries until June 17 and organisers will announce the shortlist in late July.

Last year more than 170 submissions were received, and organisers hope this year’s event will prove even more popular.

The awards are open to any business, organisation, team or individual, of any size and any sector, based in Sheffield (or a member of SCCI).

Sheffield Business Awards 2024

The event takes place on October 17 at The Octagon Centre, Sheffield, hosted by well-known magician and presenter, Ben Hanlin. It promises to be a glittering celebration of the regional business community.

The event’s headline sponsor is The University of Sheffield and other sponsors include Bauer Media Group, Counter Context, Altitude, B. Braun, Sheffield United Community Foundation, British Business Bank, Wake Smith Solicitors, The Sheffield College, Uni Homes, Business Sheffield, and Ogilvie Fleet.

This year’s 15 categories include The Spirit of Sheffield Award, The Community Impact Award, The International Trade Champion, The Collaboration Excellence Award, The Brand Campaign of the Year Award, along with The Chamber President’s Special Recognition Award and many more.

Louisa Harrison-Walker, Chief Executive of SCCI, said: “The Sheffield Business Awards return this October for their 23rd year and we can’t wait! The awards will not only be a great night out, and a key date in the diary as always, but an opportunity for us all to showcase the great organisations, initiatives, and projects that we have right here in the region.

“Whether big or small, business, charity, social enterprise, or individual, we encourage all to apply. Tell us about what you’ve been doing and what we as a city should celebrate.”

The Presidents’ Special Recognition Award will also honour an individual who has made a significant contribution to business in the region and is the only award not open to entry.

Alexis Krachai, SCCI President, said: “The Sheffield Business Awards reward excellence across the region and celebrate local success. Business is the beating heart of our economy, and these awards are a superb opportunity to come together and recognise innovation and achievement. They raise the profile of our region and ensure we take the time to reflect on our collective effort and success.”

Yasmin Knight, Assistant Director of Regional Engagement and Innovation from The University of Sheffield, said: "The Sheffield Business Awards are a powerful platform to celebrate what makes Sheffield tick - a city where businesses ignite and ideas flourish. The University of Sheffield is incredibly proud to sponsor and support this year's event.

“We're dedicated to collaborating with regional businesses to foster prosperity and provide them with the tools they need to succeed through innovation and exceptional talent. We can’t wait to celebrate the success stories that are driving Sheffield’s economic growth."

For more than 160 years, Sheffield Chamber of Commerce has supported, connected, and represented local businesses of all sizes in Sheffield with an aim to lead the way in making the city the best place in the UK to start, grow and run a successful and sustainable business. Events like the Sheffield Business Awards are a huge part of that commitment.