Anna Maher Recruitment Marks 30th Anniversary with Charity Event to Support St. Luke’s Hospice
With a long-standing commitment to both personal and professional development, Anna has seen the recruitment industry evolve dramatically over the past three decades. With Anna remaining steadfast in her belief that personal connection is the cornerstone of successful recruitment.
“As much as technology has transformed the way we work, the essence of recruitment hasn’t changed. It’s about building trust and forming real, lasting relationships,” says Anna. “While digital tools make our job easier, there’s no substitute for picking up the phone or meeting face-to-face to truly understand both the candidate’s and client’s needs.”
“With today’s candidates they are looking for more than just a job, they want to know a company’s culture: what it stands for, what values it upholds, and how it contributes to society,” Anna explains. “A recruiter’s brand must reflect those values too, as that’s what attracts the right people. That’s why in-person conversations, where you can get a feel for someone and a company, is so important.”
To mark her 30 years of success in the recruitment industry, Anna Maher is hosting a special celebration event on Thursday June 5th, 2025, at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Sheffield. This milestone is not only a time to reflect on Anna’s journey but also an opportunity to give back to the community that has supported her throughout her career.
“Reaching 30 years in recruitment is a moment of reflection for me, but also a chance to celebrate the city that helped shape my business and career,” says Anna. “I’m deeply grateful for the opportunities Sheffield has provided, and I’m thrilled to celebrate this occasion with a cause that means so much to me.”
The event will feature an opportunity to raise money for St. Luke's, including a raffle with prizes donated by the local Sheffield business community. All proceeds will benefit St. Luke’s Hospice, a local Sheffield charity that has been providing compassionate care to those facing terminal illness for over 40 years. “St. Luke’s does incredible work, offering comfort and care when it’s needed most, and I’m proud to support such a vital part of our community,” Anna shares.
Attendees will have the chance to network with fellow business professionals, celebrate Anna’s impressive career, and, most importantly, support St. Luke’s Hospice. “We hope the event will provide an opportunity to reflect on the changes in the recruitment landscape over the past 30 years, while also offering an enjoyable and memorable evening,” says Anna. “It’s not just about marking my 30 years in recruitment; it’s about coming together to raise funds and make a real difference in the lives of families who need it most.”
For those unable to attend the event, donations to St. Luke’s Hospice can still be made via Anna Maher Recruitments JustGiving page, with the team at Anna Maher Recruitment continuing to organise several fundraising initiatives throughout the year. “Every little bit helps,” Anna comments. “Whether you’re able to attend the event or donate from afar, your support will go a long way in helping St. Luke’s continue their life-changing work.”
Anna adds, “I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at Anna Maher Recruitment, but this event isn’t just about me—it’s about the entire Sheffield community and the lives we can touch together.”
Event Details:
- Date: June 5th, 2025
- Time: 2pm onwards
- Location: Radisson Blu Hotel, Sheffield
- RSVP:Register for the Event
- Donate:Support St. Luke’s Hospice
If you’d like to join the celebrations and help raise funds for St. Luke’s Hospice, please RSVP. We hope to see you there.
For further details on the event and to donate, please visit www.amrl.co.uk, or contact us directly at 07715454545 or [email protected].