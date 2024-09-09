Staff at a Sheffield magnetic materials company know the power of pulling together after 40 successful years in business.

Anchor Magnets marked the milestone with a day off and party at Bankside Works, Darnall Road, for current and former staff and family and friends.

Managing director of 11 years, Warren Turner, gave heartfelt thanks to the 50-strong workforce and handed out awards to nine people who have notched up more than 20 years’ service.

Anchor Magnets of Sheffield celebrates 40 successful years in business. | National World

He said: “You can have the price, the product and the quality but the most important thing is the people. It makes me immensely proud to work here.”

Among those honoured were nine long-serving employees who, combined, have 260 years Anchor Magnets’ experience!

Anchor Magnets manufactures magnetic extrusions, fixing and holding magnets, bespoke magnetic assemblies and magnetic point of sale systems used by high profile retailers to hang huge posters and graphics.

Anchor Magnets marked the milestone with a day off and party at Bankside Works, Darnall Road, for current and former staff and family and friends. | National World

It is the only UK manufacturer of the type of magnets commonly found in fridge and shower doors and its warmroom® radiator heat saver is a current “star product” thanks to its impact on energy bills. Other niche items include magnets for conveying on canning and bottling lines

Exports are just under half of turnover, mainly to mainland Europe. General sales manager Steve Mawson said they had overcome the “huge threat” of Brexit by opening a facility in Germany and taking on all the new paperwork.

Anchor Magnets is based at Bankside Works, Darnall Road. | National World

It had cost hundreds of thousands of pounds and many hours of consultation but helped European customers to continue to trade with the firm without disruption, he added.

Brexit, Covid and the cost-of-living crisis were three huge challenges the firm had faced in recent times, Mr Turner said. But it was now set to take advantage of two new “revolutionary” products which he forecast could potentially see the company double in size within two years. And if this happens this will help secure the future for Anchor Magnets and its loyal employees for the next 40 years!