The 'Northern Collection' features a number of T-shirts, hoodies and hats with Yorkshire-themed graphics including 'Chips and Gravy' and 'People's Republic of South Yorkshire'.

A local clothing shop in Sheffield city centre seems to have found its niche with a collection of Sheffield, South Yorkshire and Northern-themed items. The Alternative Store on Devonshire Street has been in business for 30 years and has found success with a line of clothes named the 'Northern Collection'.

Owner and Founder, Stuart McAdie or 'Stu', said: "Even though Sheffield has been ignored by the wider country for a while, I feel there is a huge pride here and everyone who lives here loves it.

"It started with our now iconic 'Chips and Gravy' T-shirt and to me that is a symbol of the North. They don't do it down there and [the Northern Collection] is all about living up here, not down there."

Owner and founder, Stu, models The Alternative Store's iconic 'Chips and Gravy' T-shirt.

The Alternative Store features a small team, led by Stu, but also including Ben and Molly, who help model their items and run the store's social media presence.

The 'Northern Collection' comes in a range of unisex styles, for both adults and kids. The range includes T-shirts, hoodies, long sleeve tees, caps and beanies.

The Alternative Store on Devonshire Street has found its niche with their 'Northern Collection'

Stu continued: "Everybody has loved it and we've built the collection all about being northern and proud."

The team said they produce their items using a "premium cotton", with pieces in the Northern Collection starting at £18. The shop's popularity is rising amongst locals, with the business' Instagram following recently jumping to over 5,000.

The Alternative Store has produced other popular collections as well, including the Alternative Collection, Duck Collection, Frog Collection and Sloth Collection.

'The Peoples Republic of South Yorkshire' t-shirts are being sold at The Alternative Store in Sheffield.