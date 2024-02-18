The Food Standards Agency has handed out some low hygiene ratings for food establishments in Sheffield.
Environmental health officers at Sheffield City Council have been busy carrying out routine inspections at takeaways, restaurants and cafes across the city - but four places this year have been told they required “major improvement” in at least one of three key areas.
Below we have listed those given the low rating and the rundown on the inspection.
All information correct as of February 18 2024, as per data available at food.gov.
1. Hygiene scores
Five food establishments have been handed low hygiene ratings.
2. Tiger Sugar
Tiger Sugar only opened its doors on Fargate on Friday December 8 last year, but its first hygiene inspection didn’t bear good news. Health officers found that on January 3 "major improvement" was necessary for the management of food safety. That said, hygienic food handling was found to be "generally satisfactory", and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was "good".
3. Indian Chef
Indian Chef, at 176 Crookes, a restaurant and takeaway in the neighbourhood of Crookes, was handed a 1-out-of-5 food hygiene rating on January 10. At the time of inspection, hygiene officers found that improvement was necessary for both the hygienic handling of food, and for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. But what really marked it down was the management of food safety, which was rated "major improvement necessary".
4. Big Filla
Big Filla had previously been handed a 1-star food hygiene rating on December 13 2023, but a re-inspection on January 10 saw it handed with the same rating. Health officers found that improvement was necessary for the hygienic handling of food, and for the cleanliness of the facilities and building. But "major improvement" was necessary to improve the management of food safety.