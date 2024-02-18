3 . Indian Chef

Indian Chef, at 176 Crookes, a restaurant and takeaway in the neighbourhood of Crookes, was handed a 1-out-of-5 food hygiene rating on January 10. At the time of inspection, hygiene officers found that improvement was necessary for both the hygienic handling of food, and for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building. But what really marked it down was the management of food safety, which was rated "major improvement necessary".