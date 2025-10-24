All in Place partners with Taylor Emmet to provide peace of mind for SME owners

All in Place, the online software and services platform for the accountancy sector, has announced a strategic partnership with Taylor Emmet, a leading law firm, to provide clients with direct access to specialist legal expertise in succession and personal planning.

The collaboration will enable accountancy firms to offer their SME clients vital support, security and protection through the provision of Wills, Lasting Power of Attorneys, and Tax and Inheritance Planning, enhancing their own advisory capability and extending the value of their service proposition.

The partnership addresses a significant gap in the market. Research1 from All in Place reveals that 85% of UK accountancy firms do not know if their clients have up-to-date Wills and Lasting Powers of Attorneys in place – leaving business owners and their families vulnerable and financially at risk if they were to suddenly die or become incapacitated.

Through the new partnership, accountancy firms who use All in Place’s online platform, are now able to give their clients direct access to Taylor Emmet’s unique ‘For You. For Life’ planning service that can help clients protect themselves and their families, while also helping to pass assets down to future generations and reduce any inheritance tax burden.

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet.

Richard Bertin, chief executive, All in Place, said: “We have been very impressed with the quality of Taylor Emmet’s offering, network and reach. Our alliance makes it easier for our accountancy firms to help clients obtain expert advice to address life and death planning. These conversations are of paramount importance and addressing them ahead of time can save much stress further down the line, offering peace of mind to business owners and their families. We have simplified what can be seen as difficult and often overwhelming tasks by offering access to a team of leading legal professionals.

“All in Place recognises there is an advice gap in the UK and there is an important role for the accountant to play in offering solutions to their clients to manage risk. We have created All in Place Now, as a standalone division, to support accountants and their clients get straight through to best of breed advice, when a need is identified, and often when the client simply doesn’t know where to go. Teaming up with Taylor Emmet follows on from our recent partnership with leading protection broker, LifeSearch, to offer accountancy firms and their clients gain direct access to LifeSearch's team of specialist business protection advisers.”

Steve Hinshelwood, CEO of Taylor Emmet, said, “This partnership with All in Place supports our values and helps us to fulfil our aim to support and protect our clients, their families and their businesses.

“The collaboration will enable accountancy firms to seamlessly connect their clients with expert legal advice, planning and solutions from Taylor Emmet, ensuring they receive the right protection, planning, and support at every stage of their life.

“Our focus is on providing tailored legal solutions that work and make a real difference. By removing complexity and offering clear, personalised advice, we help individuals and families plan ahead with confidence, from Wills and Lasting Powers of Attorney to Inheritance Tax and Asset Protection. This new partnership with All in Place enhances that commitment, making it easier than ever for people to access trusted, expert legal services designed to support and protect what matters most.

1 The All in Place team conducted research one-to-one with 238 respondents onsite at Accountex Expo in May 2024.