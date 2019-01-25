All aboard for Master Cutler's Czech trade mission

The Master Cutler is leading a trade mission to the Czech Republic in May and bosses are urged to join him.

Organised by the International Trade Forum, whose chairman is William Beckett, it is backed by the EEF, FSB and local Chambers of Commerce.

The trip will include a visit to a Skoda car plant and a visit to International Stainless Steel Trade Fair.

A pre-brief meeting is being held on Thursday February 14 at the Cutlers’ Hall. To attend, contact ITF chief executive Peter Edwards on 07778 460 497 or p.edwards@intradeforum.co.uk