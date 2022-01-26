Aldi have brought out a new quirky product to keep you warm at home, and it is now available in Sheffield Aldi stores.

The Kirkton House Heated Coat is the latest Aldi middle aisle special buy and will be sure to keep you warm.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi stores in Sheffield are now selling heated dressing gowns - available in cream and grey.

The brand new product has nine temperature levels and nine timer settings of up to 90 minutes which can be controlled using a digital controller which comes with the product. It also comes with a detachable lead cable and hand controller, meaning you don’t even have to move to get yourself warm.

There is no need to panic about the gown overheating too – as it comes with overheating protection to keep you protected.

Currently, the brand new product comes in two colours – grey and cream. The dressing gown is soft flannel fleece and is machine washable.

It is a brilliant alternative to switching the heating on in your home, with the product costing just £34.99. Unfortunately, the product has already sold out, but be sure to watch out on the Aldi website for a restock as it is already proving popular.