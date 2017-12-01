Alan Lyons joins the AMRC to help it engage with the region’s SMEs

Alan Lyons – co-founder of one of Sheffield’s most successful business networking platforms – has joined the AMRC to lead its engagement strategy with the small and medium sized manufacturers.

He will be complementing the work of company engagement manager, Shirley Harrison, to raise the profile of the AMRC in a sector that is vital to rebalancing the UK economy.

Alan has been at the forefront of regional efforts to secure investment in – and the development of – Sheffield’s burgeoning advanced manufacturing sector for a decade.

He also co-founder networking group Lyons den.

He knows the SME community well.

But he also knows it is sometimes unaware of how open and receptive the AMRC is to working with local manufacturers.

If you want to talk to Alan and engage with the AMRC call him on: 07864 950 360 or email a.lyons@amrc.co.uk