Hidden within the heart of The Sheffield College lies a gem that’s helping to shape the future of the hair and beauty industry — Revive Hair and Beauty Training Salon.

This fully operational salon is run by students who offer a wide range of affordable hair and beauty treatments, all carried out under the close supervision of experienced lecturers.

Revive is more than just a salon; it’s a vital part of the students’ learning journey. The treatments provided aren’t just great value for the public, they also allow students to complete essential practical assessments needed to qualify and move into professional careers in the industry.

Why choose Revive?

Clients can expect a welcoming environment, professional-grade products, and treatments delivered with care and precision. From haircuts and colours to facials and massages, every appointment helps a student build the skills and confidence they need to succeed.

Importantly, the prices at Revive only cover the cost of resources such as products, towels, and electrical equipment. This means clients get high-quality treatments at a fraction of the usual price, all while supporting local learners.

A call for support

Due to its location within The Sheffield College, Revive doesn’t benefit from the high street visibility that many salons enjoy. As a result, attracting new clients can be a challenge — yet the need is crucial, as students require regular clients to complete their coursework and assessments.

The team at Revive is asking the local community to spread the word and consider booking an appointment to support the next wave of beauty and hair professionals.

For more information please ring 0114 260 2080 or email [email protected]

