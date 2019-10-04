Advice issued to customers hit by Sheffield spa closure
Customers hit by the closure of a popular Sheffield city centre spa have been advised about what to do if they are still waiting for refunds.
Spa 1877 shut suddenly at the beginning of last month, with its owner Steve Wilkinson blaming the closure on the impact of controversial bus gates on Glossop Road.
He has since said the business is on ‘pause’ as he weighs up his options, which include reopening the Turkish baths, and assured customers no one will be left out of pocket.
But many people with gift vouchers or who had paid deposits for bookings are still waiting for their money back, and some are growing frustrated about the lack of updates regarding reimbursements.
Sheffield Council said it had received a ‘small number’ of complaints regarding vouchers or incomplete courses of treatment at the venue on Victoria Street, in what was the old Glossop Road public swimming baths, and had provided advice on an individual basis.
It said an investigation was not currently taking place, with the company’s website still advising customers that further information will be published regarding refunds.
But it has now offered the following advice to those affected:
Contact your bank or credit card provider. A sum above £100 will attract the joint liability provisions for credit card users or a ‘charge-back’ provision with some bank debit cards
Customers who paid cash are unlikely to have any recourse other than a money claim against the owner, if voluntary refunds are not forthcoming
Mr Wilkinson has said gift vouchers, which are usually valid for one year from the date of issue, will be extended should the business reopen.
He claims he has been unable to offer refunds to date as he has no administrative staff to process them, having let all his employees go when he announced the closure on September 5.