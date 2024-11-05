The countdown has begun for this year’s Advanced Manufacturing Conference in Sheffield.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s event, on Tuesday November 12 at the Cutlers' Hall, will bring together leaders, innovators and industry specialists and promises an unparalleled day of insight, collaboration and future-shaping discussion on key topics including economic growth, skills for the future and the impact of digitalisation and AI on manufacturing.

The Advanced Manufacturing Conference is returning to shape the future of manufacturing in the North. | National World

A Stellar Lineup of Speakers and Panels

Hosted by BBC Television’s Amy Garcia, the conference will open with remarks from Oliver Coppard, Mayor of South Yorkshire, setting the stage for a day dedicated to thought leadership and networking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Economic Future Panel, sponsored by Rathbones and chaired by Dame Julie Kenny, will explore emerging economic trends and challenges impacting the industry.

Panellists include Edward Smith, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Rathbones, Steve Bagshaw, Chair of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult and Richard Ralph, Senior Investment Manager at Foresight Group.

Following this, the Skills for the Future Panel will address evolving workforce needs and how the sector can support future talent.

Sponsored by SYIoT and chaired by Dr. Graham Honeyman, the panel will include Nikki Jones, Director at the University of Sheffield AMRC Training Centre, Keith Richardson from the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Hub, Jo Keen, Skills Advisor at SYMCA and Alice Lees, a degree manufacturing engineering apprentice at Rolls-Royce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Adopting New Technologies Panel, sponsored by Gripple, will explore the advantages of vertical integration, chaired by Philip Rodrigo, Master Cutler.

Advanced Manufacturing Conference 2023 Cutlers Hall, Sheffield

Speakers include Darren Bearsmore, MD and Head of Advanced Manufacturing at Gripple, Matt Bacon, Operations Manager at Loadhog and Ian Nicholls, Group Technical Director at Sheffield Forgemasters.

In the afternoon, Jean-Michel Bellas, Strategic Relationship Manager at E.ON, will deliver a keynote on the challenges and opportunities surrounding sustainability across the region.

Sponsored by E.ON, Jean-Michel’s presentation will provide real-world solutions to the sustainability concerns most relevant to manufacturers today, addressing practical challenges and impactful innovations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, the day will conclude with the Optimising Digitalisation, Automation & AI Panel. Chaired by Alastair Morris, MD of ACCU, the panel will feature Jamie Hinton, CEO of Razor, Claire Scott, Technology Adoption Specialist at Made Smarter and Habiba Lais, NDE Research Technical Fellow at AMRC.

A Unique Opportunity to Exhibit

This year’s conference is designed to foster collaboration and knowledge-sharing and exhibitors are welcomed to take part in showcasing innovative solutions, products, and services to a targeted audience of decision-makers and potential collaborators. Exhibitors will benefit from:

Prime Exposure: Engage directly with industry leaders and showcase your brand at the prestigious Cutlers' Hall.

Dedicated Networking Opportunities: Connect with professionals from across the sector in the exhibitor room and throughout the day.

Comprehensive Visibility: Exhibitors receive a dedicated 3x2m space, complete with table and chairs, plus two complimentary tickets to attend the conference. All exhibitors are featured prominently on the event website—ensuring lasting visibility for your business.

Spaces for exhibitors are limited, and interest is high, with a final deadline for brochure inclusion this week. To secure your space and be part of this key event, contact event manager [email protected]

Event Details and Registration

The Advanced Manufacturing Conference will commence at 8:30am on Tuesday November 12 with registration, refreshments, and networking, providing ample time to visit exhibitor stands before the first session at 9:30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference will conclude at 3:30pm, allowing for post-event networking and additional opportunities to connect with exhibitors, until we vacate the building at 4.30pm.

Don’t miss the chance to be part of this leading event in the manufacturing sector. For more information and the full agenda, please visit www.northamc.co.uk.