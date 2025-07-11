Adam Brady appointed as Homewards Sheffield Strategic Steering Group Chair

Homewards Sheffield, one of the six flagship locations of Prince William and The Royal Foundation’s Homewards programme, has appointed HBD’s Adam Brady as Chair of the Strategic Steering Group.

Adam is an executive director at HBD, part of Henry Boot, a leading property developer, which delivers sustainable residential and commercial projects across the UK.

In his role as chair, Adam will be central to the delivery of Homewards’ work in Sheffield. Homewards is an ambitious five-year programme founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation, to demonstrate that it’s possible to end homelessness, making it rare, brief and unrepeated.

The programme is active in Aberdeen, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Lambeth, Newport, Northern Ireland and Sheffield. Each location receives up to £500,000 in seed funding from the Homewards Fund, and benefits from the collective efforts of charities, local authorities and business leaders to drive forward activity from locally built Action Plans.

With over 20 years of experience in urban development, Adam brings a community-led approach to the Steering Committee in Sheffield, which has guided Homewards’ activity in the city for the past two years, since the programme’s launch in 2023.

The appointment comes as a part of Henry Boot’s broader, group-wide commitment to supporting efforts to end homelessness. As part of this, the group is also currently partnered with homelessness charity Crisis, which provides one-to-one support to help people access benefits, healthcare services, employment opportunities and more.

Adam Brady, Chair of Homewards’ Strategic Steering Group, said: “Living and working in Sheffield, I know firsthand the positive impact that funding and community support can have on people experiencing homelessness in the city. It’s humbling to take up this role in an organisation that is pushing a proactive new approach to the problem and is truly committed to eradicating it on both a local and national level.

“As a socially responsible developer, we understand that our operations are intrinsically connected to the welfare of the people living in or around our developments. That’s why we see it as our duty at Henry Boot to deliver social value to the whole of any community that we operate in - in fact, this obligation forms a key pillar of our ongoing Responsible Business Strategy.

“Tackling homelessness is an important part of Henry Boot’s mission. As we see homelessness figures rising, especially in our home city of Sheffield, we want to lead by example and show other businesses that the issue cannot be ignored.”