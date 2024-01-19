Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield 'ear seed' entrepreneur is believed to be the first ever to receive five investment offers on Dragons Den.

Giselle Boxer delivered her pitch on the BBC One show and received offers from Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman and Peter Jones, before choosing Steven Bartlett.

The social media guru invested £50,000 in Acu Seeds - tiny beads, based on acupuncture principles, which are applied to the ear to stimulate nerve endings.

He said: “I’ve had my own personal journey with wellness and recognise that we need to explore more holistic methodologies in our approach to our general health and treating illnesses.

“When investing, I need to believe in the founder’s story behind the brand and after hearing Giselle talk through her journey with Acu Seeds, I’m confident, and clearly so are the other Dragon’s, that she has the potential to have great human impact with her business.”

Giselle set up the firm after making a full recovery from M.E (myalgic encephalomyelitis) using diet, acupuncture, Chinese herbs and ‘ear seeds’.

She said: "I'm particularly excited about partnering with Steven Bartlett, a hugely successful entrepreneur with a personal interest in health and wellbeing. His support and alignment with Acu Seeds' mission will undoubtedly propel us forward in our quest to bring holistic wellness to a broader audience."

Giselle Boxer set up a business selling ‘ear seeds’ - tiny beads, based on acupuncture principles, which are applied to the ear to stimulate nerve endings.

Steven Bartlett has invested in health and wellness businesses including food supplement firm Huel and Zoe, the personalised nutrition programme. He also co-founded Flight Group, a marketing, media and communications investment company.

Acu Seeds has built a social media following of 65,000 on Tiktok and 25,000 on Instagram, with more than 20 videos attaining between one and 15m views. In her first full financial year, Giselle said she turned over £92,000 in revenue. She believes her entrepreneurial skills come from her late father, who passed away when she was only 16.

Giselle Boxer on Dragons' Den

He was a Holocaust survivor who escaped Austria during his teenage years. He went on to start multiple successful businesses including importing gold magnetic healing jewellery from China. Giselle says this is "spookily similar" to Acu Seeds’ best selling product - 24k gold-plated ear seeds.

A spokesperson for Sheffield ME and Fibromyalgia Group said there is no scientific evidence for any of the methods Giselle mentioned in curing ME/CFS (Myalgic Encephalomyelitis / Chronic Fatigue Syndrome).