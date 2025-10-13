“Act now or risk losing a generation of skilled workers,” warns industry leader as UK Steel faces tariff blow

The managing director of leading recruitment firm Gi Group UK, Pete Taylor, has issued an urgent warning that the country risks “losing a generation of skilled workers” unless a swift response to the European Union’s decision to double tariffs on UK steel is issued.

The EU move, which will raise tariffs to 50 per cent, is expected to deal a crippling blow to the already struggling UK steel sector. It comes as the industry contends with automation and AI reshaping the manufacturing landscape, putting thousands of traditional jobs at risk.

“This is a disaster for the sector,” said Pete. “At a moment when we are already watching manufacturing jobs slip away to automation or AI, to see tariffs crush whole supply chains would be catastrophic for regional economies and communities.”

According to figures from industry body Eurofer, Europe has already lost 108,000 steel jobs since 2008. The new EU tariffs could push many remaining operations to the brink of closure, particularly in towns where steel is still a major employer. Pete said the timing of the trade escalation could not be worse.

“We’re entering an era of profound industrial change,” he said. “AI and robotics are transforming how we make things, but that doesn’t mean we should stand by while our foundational industries are dismantled. If we lose steel, we lose the skills, the pride, and the economic backbone that keeps communities alive.”

He called for “immediate and coordinated action” combining trade diplomacy, investment incentives, and retraining initiatives to protect the sector and the livelihoods that depend on it.

“We need a joined-up response, not a post-crisis reaction. Without that, the damage will be irreversible.”

Gi Group UK is headquartered in Chesterfield in the Midlands. Parented by Gi Group Holding, Gi Group UK employs close to 240 people and in 2025 is proud to serve more than 1000 clients across sectors from logistics and industrial to engineering and automotive.