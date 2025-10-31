Accounting lecturer at The Sheffield College shortlisted for national award

Dean Quartermaine is a finalist in the AAT Impact Awards 2025.

An accounting lecturer at The Sheffield College is a finalist in a national industry award.

Dean Quartermaine, AAT course leader and lecturer, has been shortlisted in the Association of Accounting Technicians (AAT) Impact Awards.

The awards honour the achievements of exceptional individuals across the AAT community and shine a spotlight on those who go above and beyond.

There are eleven awards categories and Dean is in the running for the AAT Outstanding Contribution Award.

This category celebrates the meaningful contribution that AAT members have made to the association or wider profession.

Dean said: “I feel incredibly proud and humbled to have been shortlisted for the Outstanding Contribution Award at the AAT Impact Awards 2025.

“It’s a real honour to be recognised alongside so many inspiring people who make such a difference in the accounting industry.

“The nomination is testament to the fantastic students and staff at The Sheffield College who motivate me every day to keep improving and making an impact.

“It also reflects the hard work, passion and dedication I put into helping students achieve their goals.”

The college offers AAT qualifications at Levels 2, 3 and 4 that cover a range of accounting principles, concepts and tasks required by employers.

The Level 4 qualification is part of the UC Sheffield course offer. UC Sheffield is the home of university level study at The Sheffield College.

UC Sheffield offers honours and foundation degrees as well as higher technical qualifications, higher national certificates and diplomas, and higher apprenticeships.

The winners of the AAT Impact Awards will be announced at a ceremony in London on November 7, 2025.

Visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk.