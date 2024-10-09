Abbeydale Brewery Ltd becomes 100% employee owned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield based Abbeydale Brewery Ltd is delighted to announce that it has become an Employee Ownership Trust, strengthening the commitment to its talented team, safeguarding its long-standing values and securing the legacy of the business.

This change of ownership covers the whole business, encompassing the brewery itself and their pub, The Rising Sun in Nether Green. Both the brewery and pub are now 100% employee owned, with a company name chosen by the new employee owners of Sheffield Beerworks EOT Ltd.

Since its foundation in 1996, Abbeydale Brewery have always utilised a people-focused ethos, growing organically over the past three decades and being open to learning from the team.

The business, which employs over 50 staff (split between the brewery itself and their pub, The Rising Sun in Fulwood), has always been firmly rooted within the community. It benefits from an engaged and committed workforce, all of whom reside within the local area.

Sheffield Beerworks EOT Ltd Board of Trustees

Employee ownership will ensure that the business can continue to drive forwards with the values of independence, community and teamwork which it holds as key - overall retaining, building upon, and further developing the principles held for the past 28 years. Selling owner Sue Morton says “as well as trying to grow the business safely and organically, we have always tried to maintain an inclusive and supportive culture with the people who work with and for us. The future of the business is important to us, and we have always said we would not sell out to the ‘big boys’. We can think of no better option to secure the legacy of Abbeydale Brewery than to trust our team with the business they have helped us to build, together – we’re looking forward to seeing the exciting new developments they will bring forward”.

A limited-edition beer will be released to commemorate the occasion. With a recipe that was democratically chosen by the team, “Trust” will be a sessionable pale ale, intended to capture the essence of the beers that have enabled the business to reach this milestone. It will be available in cask, keg and can, and will launch at the Rising Sun on Monday 14th October, and will also be on the bar at the Steel City Beer Festival at Kelham Island Museum from Wednesday 16th October.

Brewery founders Pat and Sue Morton will continue to be involved with Abbeydale Brewery – whilst they will step back from the day-to-day running of the business, their positions on the Board of Directors will remain, and they will continue to play an advisory role in the management of the business.

The new Board of Trustees will be comprised of Jon Conroy who will be the independent chair, Pat Morton (selling owner), Dan Baxter (Co-Managing Director of Abbeydale Brewery Ltd and Abbeydale Inns T/A The Rising Sun), and two employee representatives - Finlay MacDonald who is a bartender at the Rising Sun and brewer Christie McIntosh representing the manufacturing side of the business. Dan says “I could not be more proud of our team and everything we have achieved together over the years. We are a humble bunch, mentored by Pat and Sue, and have a vast skill set amongst our staff at both the brewery and the Rising Sun. The future for the business is very exciting! The support of our customers and our community is paramount as it always has been. So a massive thank you for enjoying our beer. We will continue to do what we do best”.

Abbeydale Brewery join a growing movement of EOTs that also includes companies such as Aardman Animations, cosmetics supplies Lush, and fellow Sheffield based Gripple and Swann Morton.