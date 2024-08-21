Abacus FX joins Medilink North of England as its latest Corporate Partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Abacus FX are a team of foreign exchange specialists, headquartered in London, and the latest high-profile organisation to join Medilink North of England in Sheffield as Corporate Partners.

Since their inception in 2018, Abacus FX has been providing tangible and tested solutions for businesses, institutions and individuals impacted by currency volatility. With bank beating exchange rates and a lack of payment fees on every transaction, Abacus FX are helping importers and exporters of innovative healthcare products and services across the world.

Tom Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, from Medilink commented, "We are delighted such a prestigious company like Abacus FX has joined us as one of our Corporate Partners. We look forward to developing our partnership over the next few years to benefit all our members in the north of England life sciences sector with expert foreign exchange support, and to provide additional sector awareness for Abacus FX as they look to expand their services."

Louis White, Director of Abacus FX replied, “The growing life sciences sector in the UK and buoyant import and export activity makes our partnership with Medilink highly relevant at this time. We look forward to working alongside Tom and the team to understand better the challenges faced by Medilink members when negotiating with international suppliers and customers, and to assist and help them mitigate the risks that currency fluctuations can have.”

The Abacus team at the recent Medilink Awards in Sheffield

The experts at Abacus FX use a combination of experience and knowledge, alongside tested algorithms to help tailor risk-management strategies specific to each business. They deliver a range of products, credit and effective pricing benefits. Beyond this, the spotlight is put on suitability and effectiveness rather than the use of complex products.

Medilink North of England is a professional membership association and specialist consultancy for the life sciences sector, part of Medilink UK, they help businesses and organisations to innovate and prosper by improving sector connectivity and identifying opportunities, as well as helping organisations to grow by providing cost-effective consultancy support to become more competitive and profitable.

For more information, please visit www.medilink.co.uk