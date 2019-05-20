A Sheffield city centre gym has closed suddenly – leaving customers and staff furious
Customers and staff have been left in shock after Sweat! Gym Sheffield announced its sudden closure.
The gym opened as part of the redevelopment of the Moor, attracting hundreds of customers.
However, a sign appeared on the door earlier this month informing customers that gym has been forced to close due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.
Customers said that they were given no notice of the gym’s closure and were only informed by the note stuck to the main door.
Sweat! owns a number of gyms across the country with some staff reportedly informed of its closure through email.
The gym’s closure has left some customers concerned about getting their membership money for the month back.
Some staff have also been reportedly left out of pocket by the closure with one personal trainer complaining that they are still owed £550.
Sweat! has now shut down its website and deleted all traces of its social media presence.