A decade in and sky’s no limit for arb boss Luke as business is blooming

A former army reservist who was posted to Africa with the renowned Gurkhas before setting up his arboriculture and ground management company is celebrating ten years in business with a record start to the year.

Rotherham entrepreneur Luke Hammill, who founded Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services LTD in 2014, has expanded the business year on year and now leads a team of fourteen from their Rotherham HQ.

Servicing both the commercial and residential construction industries throughout the north of England, Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services also delivers emergency and project-based services for a number of Local Authorities.

Luke Hammill - committed to continuing to invest in the future

Whilst recent weather events have ensured that side of the business has been brisk, a string of wins with major housebuilders has seen 2024 start at a record pace, as Luke explains;

‘I think if you had told me ten years ago that I’d be leading a team of fourteen with work right across the north of England I might have taken it with a pinch of salt but it goes to show what a focus on quality, teamwork and honest graft can do.

‘My forces background has instilled that in me but the entrepreneurial side is something I’ve developed day by day and I am still working hard at because this business has huge potential.’

CHAS Premium Plus and SMAS gold accredited, Sky High Tree & Ground Maintenance Services has invested over £4 million in recent years on equipment and staff training, purchasing their first 14-tonne Arb Digger (reducing costs typically passed to clients) in 2022.

That was soon joined by a RoboEvo tracked robotic flail, helping to remove operatives from working on unsafe terrain whilst being more cost-effective.

‘We are committed to continuing to invest in the future to provide the best service possible for our clients, explains Luke.

‘Our latest piece of kit is the Mercedes Unimog which will mean we have the ultimate set of tools for our arb and ground maintenance teams and ensure we are working at maximum efficiency.

‘However, despite our strong start to the year we will not lose sight of our role as custodians of the planet and do our best to ensure that we balance what we remove and clear.