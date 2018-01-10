90 jobs on way at IT firm’s new European base in South Yorkshire

A US-owned IT sales company is set to hire 90 after establishing its European headquarters on the border of Sheffield, because of Boeing and McLaren.

PCM was set up in Sheffield in May 2017 and already employs 50 locally. It has since bought two firms, opened several offices in the UK and moved its headquarters to the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Rotherham. Total headcount is 200.

Donavan Hutchinson and staff at PCM in their new offices at the Technology Centre at the Advanced Manufacturing Park. Picture: Chris Etchells

The rapid expansion has been masterminded by managing director Donavan Hutchinson, aged 33, who grew up in Sheffield. A £6m investment is planned over the next two years creating up to 90 jobs, he said.

PCM sells computers, servers and services and employs 4,500 worldwide.

Mr Hutchinson said they chose Sheffield due to the number of graduates, to be near competitors and because their Los Angeles headquarters is on a business park with Boeing and McLaren and it wanted the same proximity here. Both firms are building multi-million pound factories in South Yorkshire.

He said: “We are growing so fast and making waves in the marketplace. We have an exciting, well defined plan and a great team of people. We are very invested in the Rotherham and Sheffield market and we want to make it a huge success.”

Donavan Hutchinson Managing Director at PCM pictured at new offices at the Technology Centre at the Advanced Manufacturing Park. Picture: Chris Etchells

PCM is converting a new building on Brunel Way, opposite the under-construction McLaren carbon fibre chassis plant, into a distribution centre and sales academy.

Mr Donavan added: “Rotherham will be the main sales and operations centre for the whole of Europe. If PCM continues to perform we could employ another 90 in the near term.”

Brought up in Hillsborough, he studied business at Rother Valley College in Dinnington. He worked at Sheffield-based PCM rival Insight for nine years where he became the top salesman worldwide.

After working in other high profile roles he was headhunted by PCM to establish its European headquarters.

It was assisted by Business Sheffield, of the city council, which organised a taxpayer grant from the Business Investment Fund.