Over the years, several Sheffield bars and restaurants have picked up awards celebrating the quality of venue and hard-work of the dedicated staff.
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat or drink, these venues should certainly be near the top of your list with their official awards and achievements they have collected.
From CAMRA awards to features on the Michelin Guide, here are 10 restaurants and bars in Sheffield that have won prestigious awards:
1. 10 restaurants and bars in Sheffield that have picked up prestigious awards over the years
2. Fagan's
Fagan's Pub was taken over in 1985 by Sheffield-born licensee Tom Boulding and his wife Barbara, from Barnsley. The iconic venue has now, 37-years later, been given a prestigious long-service award by the building’s owner, Star Pubs and Bars, to mark their many years at the helm. The award highlights the fantastic contribution and long service the Bouldings have made to Sheffield life while owning the pub.
3. Rafters restaurant
Rafters restaurant on Oakbrook Road in Sheffield is another South Yorkshire eatery featured in the AA Guide 2022. The Michelin listed restaurant was also awarded with the AA Rosette award for culinary excellence back in 2021.
4. Public
Public, which is tucked away underneath the Town Hall and is located within the site of a former mens’ toilet, has won various accolades since opening. They've won 'best place to drink’ in The Observer’s Food Monthly Awards, UK’s Best Bar Food at the Class Awards, and this year, was also named the best bar in South Yorkshire at the 2022 National Pub & Bar Awards.
