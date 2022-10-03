2. Fagan's

Fagan's Pub was taken over in 1985 by Sheffield-born licensee Tom Boulding and his wife Barbara, from Barnsley. The iconic venue has now, 37-years later, been given a prestigious long-service award by the building’s owner, Star Pubs and Bars, to mark their many years at the helm. The award highlights the fantastic contribution and long service the Bouldings have made to Sheffield life while owning the pub.

Photo: Dean Atkins