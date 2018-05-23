8 of best luxury hotels in and around Sheffield

Treat yourself to a well-deserved break at one of these wonderfully luxurious hotels, where your every need will be catered for.

From stylish boutiques to cosy rural retreats, here are eight must-visit hotels in and around Sheffield.

Losehill Hotel and Spa is ideally located for enjoying some of England's best walking spots

Brocco on the Park

Home to eight Scandinavian-inspired modern rooms, all of which are inspired by the peace dove of their most renowned guest, Pablo Picasso, as well as the luscious greenery of the neighbouring Endcliffe Park.

Pretty park views can be enjoyed from each room, and the crisp white decor, comfortable bedding and comfy cotton robes add a touch of both elegance and homeliness.

Visit: 92 Brocco Bank, S11 8RS - brocco.co.uk



The elegantly styled Halifax Hall offers a comfortable stay with plenty to see and do nearby

Halifax Hall

Transformed from a period mansion into an elegant boutique hotel, Halifax Hall offers a comfortable stay with plenty to see and do close by, from the Botanical Gardens located a five minute walk away, to the Peak District National Park slightly further afield.

Visit: Endcliffe Vale Road, S10 3ER - halifaxhall.co.uk



Leopold Hotel Sheffield

Built on the former site of a Grade II listed Boy's Grammar School, this beautiful property expertly blends modern luxury with historic charm and sits in a central location amid an array of upmarket bars and eateries, ideal for a fun evening out.

Visit: 2 Leopold Street, S1 2GZ - leopoldhotel.co.uk



Losehill House Hotel and Spa

Nestled on a leafy lane in the heart of the Peak District National Park, this picture-perfect hotel and spa is an idyllic place to bask in some peace and quiet, and you can enjoy easy access to some of the most glorious walking spots in England.

Visit: Lose Hill Lane, Edale Road, Hope Valley, S33 6AF - losehillhouse.co.uk



Peak Edge Hotel

Located just a short drive from Sheffield city centre, this modern boutique hotel occupies a picturesque spot on the edge of the Peak District National Park.

The contemporary rooms all boast stunning countryside views and a variety of outdoor pursuits can be enjoyed just on the doorstep, including cycling, golfing and hiking.

Visit: Darley Road, Stone Edge, Chesterfield, Derbyshire, S45 0LW - peakedgehotel.co.uk



Copthorne Hotel Sheffield

This modern four-star hotel is perfect if you want to enjoy a taste of luxury close to the heart of the Sheffield city centre, with popular attractions including Sheffield United Football Club, the Crucible Theatre and a wealth of tempting restaurants all located nearby.

Visit: Bramall Lane, S2 4SU - millenniumhotels.com



The Norfolk Arms

Occupying a scenic location on the outskirts of the Peak District, with cosy log fires, home-cooked fare and thirteen elegant en-suite rooms all on hand for guests to enjoy, this charming hotel and pub makes the perfect home away from home.

Visit: 2 Ringinglow Village, S11 7TS - norfolkarms.com



The Garrison Hotel

Priding itself on its historical character and award-winning grounds and gardens, this Grade II listed sits within Hillsborough Barracks a stylish place to stay, with a delicious retaurant and bar to enjoy on site.

Once a military guardhouse and ammunition base which was completed in 1854, the hotel is home to many unique features which lend it a quirky charm.

Visit: Hillsborough Barracks, 635 Penistone Road, S6 2GB - garrisonhotel.co.uk