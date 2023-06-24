One restaurant in Sheffield specialising in North Indian cuisine has soared to fame on Instagram, a new study has revealed.

The award-winning 5Tara, on Duke Street, Park Hill, has been named among the UK’s top 10 fastest-growing restaurants on Instagram, after increasing its followers by 167 per cent over the past 12 months.

It comes as Barclaycards Payment conducted a social analysis to highlight some restaurants that are getting their content creation just right. The findings show the growing importance of social media to the restaurant industry, as research conducted by payments provider revealed that four in 10 of UK adults polled (41 per cent) believe an active presence on these platforms is now the single best way to judge if a restaurant is worth visiting.

The study researched over 40 upcoming restaurants in the UK, and then used software provided by influencer marketing platform HypeAuditor to determine the growth of Instagram followers in the last 12 months.

5Tara, on Duke Street, Park Hill, has been revealed as Sheffield's fastest-growing restaurant on Instagram, with more than 53,000 followers.

Named after Punjab, the land of traditional flavours, 5Tara was found to be the 7th fastest-growing UK restaurant on Instagram. In first place was the award-winning London restaurant Joia which had an enormous growth rate of 1,307 per cent.

With eating out becoming a less frequent treat amid the cost of living crisis, diners are prepared to do their research to get the best experience. The average person now spends 40 minutes reading up on restaurants via social media before booking. A dedicated one in 10 will even spend between 60 and 90 minutes researching before booking the perfect spot.

An active social media presence is also now the best way to judge whether a restaurant is worth visiting according to 41 per cent of adults – a figure that rises to 58 per cent for those aged 18-26. The most sought-after content includes food close-ups (49 per cent), décor (29 per cent) and behind-the-scenes footage (28 per cent). Facebook (43 per cent), which has an integrated ‘reserve’ button available to venues on its platform, comes out top for researching restaurants, closely followed by Instagram (41 per cent).

Unsurprisingly, the trend to post meal pics is most prevalent amongst younger audiences, with a quarter (24 per cent) of 18–26-year-olds influenced by peers posting restaurant visits and food. Subsequently, food presentation (33 per cent), views from the restaurant (28 per cent) and fancy cocktails (17 per cent) top the Insta-worthy features sought by content creators.

Kirsty Morris, MD at Barclaycard Payments, said: “Social media channels provide a ‘shop window’ for restaurants to market their food and, after a turbulent few years for hospitality, it’s a valuable way of attracting new customers to a venue.