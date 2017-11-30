50 recruits - and a loan to train them

A Sheffield telemarketing company is set to create 50 jobs after a big contract win and a £100,000 loan.

Ant Marketing applied for cash from the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund after landing a huge contract with Scottish Power.

Boss Anthony Hinchliffe contacted Finance For Enterprise to secure money to train staff, help with cash flow and provide working capital to invest in the business.

In addition to adding 25 recruits, Ant Marketing has promoted 12. The company is planning to appoint a further 25 within the next few weeks.

Anthony Hinchliffe said: “The contract we secured with Scottish Power forms a key part of our growth plans.

“We have built our reputation on high levels of customer service, the result of a comprehensive training programme which all our staff undertake. Investments in staff, training and new equipment can place considerable pressure upon our cashflow – the lifeblood of any business, and so we called upon Finance For Enterprise to enable us to undertake the all-important preparation work, prior to the beginning of the Scottish Power contract.

“Finance For Enterprise were acutely aware of the time pressures we were facing, however, we were able to secure the finance we needed within just one week and as a result of the funding we’ve received, coupled with the success we’ve achieved to date, we’re looking to add more people.”

The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund is supported by the European Regional Development Fund and operated by the Sheffield-based British Business Bank.

Tim Daniels, investment manager, Finance For Enterprise said: “Ant Marketing is a real South Yorkshire success story. From very humble beginnings it has evolved to firmly establish itself as a large employer and revenue generator within the region.

“Securing additional finance was critical to fulfilling the company’s contractual obligations and vital in enabling the company to invest in its internal management procedures and staff to equip them with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed.”