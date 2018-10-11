£47m engineering research centres open on Sheffield to Rotherham border

Politicians and business leaders gathered for the opening of three multi-million research centres on Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Innnovation District.

Northern Powerhouse MInister Jake Berry and Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis praised the work being done at the University of Sheffield’s new facilities.

The centre will allow business to access university research and use new technologies such as artificial intelligence and robotics.

Mr Berry said: “These three new research centres will boost the reputation of the Northern Powerhouse for being the world-leader in cutting-edge research, innovation and advanced engineering.

“Each centre will build upon the UK’s scientific research leadership to equip industry in these key priorities of the government’s industrial strategy so that we have a high-skilled, high-tech, high-performance economy which is fit for the future.”

The centres - the Royce Translational Centre (RTC), the Laboratory for Verification and Validation (LVV), and the Integrated Civil and Infrastructure Research Centre (ICAIR) - are located within the heart of the Sheffield City Region’s Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, on the Sheffield and Rotherham border.

Mr Jarvis said: "The University of Sheffield is renowned for its excellence in engineering and advanced manufacturing.

“I know the opening of these new engineering centres is not just great news for the University, but for the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District, the Sheffield City Region, and the wider Northern Powerhouse.

"These cutting-edge facilities will form part of a wider Global Innovation Corridor, linking sites across our region that excel in research, engineering and advanced manufacturing.

“Firmly rooted in our existing strengths, this corridor will be a global magnet for people, industry and innovators.”

The three facilites, worth £47 million, have been funded by European Regional Development Fund, UK Research and Innovation and the University of Sheffield.

Professor Mike Hounslow, Vice-President and Head of the Faculty of Engineering, said: “At the University of Sheffield we deliver pioneering interdisciplinary research and find solutions to global challenges.

“The three centres launched build on this established expertise.