45 hydrogen energy jobs in £4m factory move to Rotherham

A fast growing Sheffield hydrogen power specialist is set to create 45 jobs in a multi-million pound move to a new factory.

ITM Power has submitted plans to move into a large industrial unit in Rotherham and start manufacturing hydrogen energy systems as part of a £4.2m investment.

The company, which employs 115, would close its two sites in Atlas, Sheffield, and on Sheffield Business Park.

A planning document says the proposed development would employ about 160 staff in jobs including administration, manufacturing, cleaning, research and development, and delivery.

Chief executive Graham Cooley said headcount had doubled in the last two years and the move was a “very important step” for the company.

He added: “The hydrogen industry is now moving very quickly and ITM is a very successful part of that new industry.”

Now a planning application has been submitted for a change of use for "Rotherham 125," on Rotherham Road, Maltby. The former Wincanton depot operated as a chilled distribution centre for Sainsbury's and Tesco but it has been vacant for more than 10 years.

The scheme, drawn up by DLP Planning, state: "The building has recently completed an extensive refurbishment and our client is now seeking to amalgamate their current operation from two premises to the site to enable future growth.”

ITM Power is receiving a £400,000 grant from the Business Investment Fund, controlled by the Sheffield City Region organisation.

In the year to May 2018, ITM Power said activity levels had ‘significantly increased’ and it had raised £29.4m via a placing and open offer. The group has £24.1m under contract and £6.5m in the final stages of negotiation, constituting a total pipeline of £30.6m.