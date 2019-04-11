40 jobs as Rotherham print firm spends £3.5m on new premises

An online print firm that targets small and micro businesses is set to create 40 jobs in a £3.5m expansion.

Instantprint, which claims to be the UK’s largest online printing company, has bought the unit next to its premises at Brookfields Park in Manvers, Rotherham.

Now it plans to join them together, increasing its footprint by 45 per cent and paving the way for 40 new jobs by the end of the summer.

The firm was founded 10 years ago by James Kinsella and Adam Carnell. Over the past five years it has invested more than £20 million and today employs 200 and has a projected turnover of £42 million for 2018.

Co-founder James Kinsella said: “We’re in an exciting position, with the business continuing to grow very rapidly year-on-year as more consumers choose to purchase their printed products online.

“We’re pleased to have secured a neighbouring facility so we can continue to thrive in Rotherham with our dedicated, passionate workforce.

“Our investment provides opportunities for instantprint and for people in the region wanting to work for an exciting and growing business. As a result, we’re able to create a significant amount of job opportunities in the local area

“At Instantprint we’re all about making it as easy as possible for small and micro businesses to buy print. This investment enables us to do what we do best – help small businesses thrive.

“When we first moved into the building in 2015 it seemed vast, but with the investment in new equipment the space has been filling up quickly. The additional production space will allow the business to fulfil its growing demand and add new products to the current line-up”.

The business has plans to install the first Landa S10P Nanographic printing press in the UK, he added.

The £3.5million renovation of the new unit will begin next month and last until early 2020.

Instantprint with Bluetree Design & Print Ltd in 2012. The group moved to bigger Rotherham premises in 2015 with funding from Barclays and the Sheffield City Region Growth Fund Programme.