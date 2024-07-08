Watch more of our videos on Shots!

More than 3,000 jobs have been saved after a Sheffield ‘security and stewards’ company collapsed into administration.

Intelligent Protection Management Group, of Westthorpe Fields Road, Killamarsh, employs 200 in South Yorkshire and more than 3,000 casual workers nationally.

Bosses “recognised the warning signs” and called in administrators who found a buyer. The deal allows it to shed its debts and continue operating.

Managing director Rick Bailey also owns £1.7m Panenka Bar & Grill, which opened in December in New Era Square, West Street’s FirePit Rocks and re-launched Silversmiths Restaurant in the city centre.

At the launch of Panenka Bar and Grill, from left: Gavin Page – Financial Director, IPM Group; Robert Dowd – Sheffield Steelers captain; Rick Bailey – Owner, IPM Group; Chris Wilder – Sheffield United manager; Chris Woodburn – Head of Business, IPM Leisure Group and Chris Beasley – Head of Operations, IPM Leisure Group . Pictures: Neil Anderson Media | Neil Anderson Media

Figures filed at Companies House in January show that in the year to June 2023 IPM Group owed £3.145m to creditors ‘falling due in less than one year’. The unaudited, abridged accounts also state: “The directors chose not to publish the profit and loss account.”

IPM Group clients include councils, football clubs, the NHS, high street retailers, the catering and hospitality industry, social housing schemes and the leisure industry.

Danielle Shore, of insolvency practitioner Leonard Curtis, was appointed administrator.

She said: “This is a great result for the company and for the region’s economy and we are particularly delighted that jobs have been saved now that the company’s future has been assured.

“By recognising the warning signs and seeking professional advice, IPM safeguarded an extremely successful business and ensured its continued success despite some unexpected challenges.

“We are pleased such a positive outcome has been reached and wish the new owners every success as they take the business forward.”

In Sheffield, IPM Group provides security staff to ‘Safe Square’ which has a tent in Barker’s Pool helping people on nights out with medical assistance, safety, a cup of tea and chat and a phone charge.