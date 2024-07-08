Sheffield jobs: 3,000 jobs saved as stewarding firm Intelligent Protection Management Group goes under
and live on Freeview channel 276
Intelligent Protection Management Group, of Westthorpe Fields Road, Killamarsh, employs 200 in South Yorkshire and more than 3,000 casual workers nationally.
Bosses “recognised the warning signs” and called in administrators who found a buyer. The deal allows it to shed its debts and continue operating.
Managing director Rick Bailey also owns £1.7m Panenka Bar & Grill, which opened in December in New Era Square, West Street’s FirePit Rocks and re-launched Silversmiths Restaurant in the city centre.
Keep up to date on all of the latest headlines, team news and breaking stories from Sheffield United with The Star’s free daily football newsletter
Figures filed at Companies House in January show that in the year to June 2023 IPM Group owed £3.145m to creditors ‘falling due in less than one year’. The unaudited, abridged accounts also state: “The directors chose not to publish the profit and loss account.”
IPM Group clients include councils, football clubs, the NHS, high street retailers, the catering and hospitality industry, social housing schemes and the leisure industry.
Danielle Shore, of insolvency practitioner Leonard Curtis, was appointed administrator.
She said: “This is a great result for the company and for the region’s economy and we are particularly delighted that jobs have been saved now that the company’s future has been assured.
“By recognising the warning signs and seeking professional advice, IPM safeguarded an extremely successful business and ensured its continued success despite some unexpected challenges.
“We are pleased such a positive outcome has been reached and wish the new owners every success as they take the business forward.”
In Sheffield, IPM Group provides security staff to ‘Safe Square’ which has a tent in Barker’s Pool helping people on nights out with medical assistance, safety, a cup of tea and chat and a phone charge.
It is also a diamond partner at Rotherham United FC and has helped put Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice ‘in pride of place’ on players’ shirts.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.