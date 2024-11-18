Wentworth Garden Centre has its Wentworth’s World of Christmas display up and running, and with Santa due to do his rounds in just over a month’s time, The Star took a look at how the venue has been done out this year.

The display at the centre, which is in the rural estate village of Wentworth, near Rotherham - home to Wentworth Woodhouse - contains festive features ranging from a grand Santa’s sleigh, which looks as though it has just taken off, to colourful illuminated figures.

We have put together a gallery showing 26 pictures, full of Christmas cheer, showing how the venue has been done out this year

They will have the display open later on certain days in the run up to Christmas, opening until 8.30 pm on the last Friday in November (29th) and every Friday before Christmas in December (6th, 13th and 20th).

Wentworth is one of many garden centres around Sheffield and South Yorkshire which have put together Christmas displays for the festive season.

It is just under 10 miles away, on Hague Lane Wentworth. If that is to far to travel, you can also take a look at several other impressive displays at garden centres across Sheffield

1 . Sleigh taking off Santa's sleigh at the Christmas displays at Wentworth garden Centre. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

2 . Illuminations The Wentworth Garden Centre Christmas display includes these illuminations. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales

3 . Through the trees Christmas displays at Wentworth garden Centre. Photo: Dean Atkins | National World Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales