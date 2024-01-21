22 Sheffield food venues that need ‘major’ hygiene improvements - including award-winning Prithiraj Restaurant
Receiving a one-star food hygiene rating is not a good look for any business
A total of 22 establishments in Sheffield have been given a one-star food hygiene rating - meaning ‘major improvement’ is necessary in at least one key area.
Each inspection is broken down into the following three areas:
- Hygienic food handling: Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene
- Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
With the hygiene scoring system ranging from 0 (urgent improvement necessary), to 5 (very good) - an overall hygiene score of 1 is not good news for any business. Currently there are no businesses in Sheffield with a rating of 0.
As you will see below, it is management of food safety which frequently sees food businesses’ hygiene rating drop down the scale.
Here are all of Sheffield’s current 22 businesses with a one-star food hygiene rating, correct as of January 18 2024.
One of them is popular with TV personality Dan Walker, who is a regular there.