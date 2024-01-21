Receiving a one-star food hygiene rating is not a good look for any business

A total of 22 establishments in Sheffield have been given a one-star food hygiene rating - meaning ‘major improvement’ is necessary in at least one key area.

Each inspection is broken down into the following three areas:

Hygienic food handling: Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

With the hygiene scoring system ranging from 0 (urgent improvement necessary), to 5 (very good) - an overall hygiene score of 1 is not good news for any business. Currently there are no businesses in Sheffield with a rating of 0.

As you will see below, it is management of food safety which frequently sees food businesses’ hygiene rating drop down the scale.

Here are all of Sheffield’s current 22 businesses with a one-star food hygiene rating, correct as of January 18 2024.

One of them is popular with TV personality Dan Walker, who is a regular there.

1 . Major improvement necessary More than a dozen cafes, restaurants, takeaways and other food venues currently have a 1-star food hygiene rating in Sheffield. Photo Sales

2 . Big Filla Big Filla, on 71 Broughton Lane, Carbrook, was handed a 1-star food hygiene rating on December 13 2023. The following standards were found at the restaurant/cafe/canteen: 'Improvement necessary' for hygienic food handling; 'Improvement necessary' for cleanliness and condition of facilities and building; and 'major improvement necessary' for management of food safety. Photo Sales

3 . Frehiwet Habasha Restaurant Frehiwet Habasha Restaurant, on 35 Exchange Street, in the city centre, recieved its 1-star food hygiene rating on November 7 2023. At the time of the inspection, the standards at restaurant/cafe/canteen were: Hygienic food handling - Improvement necessary; Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building - Improvement necessary; and management of food safety - major improvement necessary. Photo Sales

4 . Thai Kitchen Thai Kitchen, in Sheffield Plate, on 31-32 Orchard Square, was handed the 1-star hygiene rating on December 1 2023. The breakdown read: 'Improvement necessary' for hygienic food handling; 'generally satisfactory' for cleanliness and condition of the building and facilities; and 'major improvement necessary' for management of food safety. Photo: Sarah Marshall Photo Sales