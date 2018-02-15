200 jobs on the way at booming Plusnet in Sheffield

Have your say

Booming Plusnet is creating 200 jobs in Sheffield in its “biggest ever recruitment drive.”

The telecoms firm is opening a call centre for customers of its rapidly expanding mobile division. It has taken all of the fourth floor of city centre office block The Balance, on Pinfold Street, which is Plusnet’s headquarters.

It is hiring “imminently” and plans to using its in-house recruiting and training departments. Plusnet already employs more than 1,300 in Sheffield and Leeds.

Chief executive Andy Baker said: “This expansion heralds the start of our biggest recruitment drive ever.

“Since we launched mobile in November 2016 we’ve seen exponential growth and the fourth floor allows us to add around 200 additional staff to continue that momentum.

“It’s a hugely exciting time for us, and we’d urge anyone who’s interested in joining the Plusnet family to see our careers website.

“We’ve just won four uSwitch awards for our products and services and we’re looking for those consumer champions who want to help us continue our award-winning streak.”

As well as “in-depth training” staff receive perks including free broadband, free lunch, a mobile phone deal, “competitive” wages and bonuses, he added.

Plusnet is one of the country’s ‘big six’ communications firms along with BT, EE, TalkTalk, Virgin and the Post Office.

It is about to launch an advertising campaign on television, radio, newspapers and YouTube. But the firm is not sponsoring the Sheffield half marathon again this year.

In September it announced record financial results for a second year, with a £20m rise in gross profit to a record £148.2m in the year to April, up from £127.4m in the 12 months previous.

Turnover was up 17 per cent to £312.8m, while headcount increased from 1,183 to 1,351.

Profits were dented by an £800,000 fine in March 2017 for charging people after they had cancelled. The company also paid £12.3m in tax, which left a profit for the financial year of £48.3m.

Customer numbers are not disclosed, but the total increased 11 per cent.

It is wholly owned by BT.