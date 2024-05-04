Wherever you travel to in South Yorkshire, you can always rely on Wetherspoons to be nearby with that food and drink we all know and love. With affordable prices and a laid-back atmosphere, they’re popular pubs for a reason.

Despite the same standards set out across all 800 branches in the UK, it appears that there are still some that are better than others according to customers.

Whether it’s staff that go above and beyond to give good customer service, a large beer garden with heat lamps, or sparkling clean bathrooms, there are many reasons why some branches may be given more compliments than others.

We've compared the ratings given to each of the restaurants across the county to give you a glimpse at the best and worst without you having to try them to find out. And so, in order of highest to lowest-rated, these are the best and worst Wetherspoons pubs in South Yorkshire according to Google reviews.

1 . The Red Lion, Doncaster The top rated Wetherspoons' pub in South Yorkshire is The Red Lion Hotel, on Market Place, Doncaster. It has a 4.3 star rating according to 2,826 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Sheaf Island, Sheffield The Sheaf Island, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,961 Google reviews. Photo: Barry Richardson Photo Sales

3 . The Scarsdale Hundred, Sheffield The Scarsdale Hundred, on Sevenairs Road, in Beighton, is third in the list with a rating of 4.2 and 1,520 Google reviews Photo: Dean Atkins Photo Sales