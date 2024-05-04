19 Wetherspoons pubs in South Yorkshire ranked from best to worst according to Google reviews

Google users have been sharing their views of their favourite and least favourite Wetherspoons pubs in the county

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 4th May 2024, 05:30 BST

Wherever you travel to in South Yorkshire, you can always rely on Wetherspoons to be nearby with that food and drink we all know and love. With affordable prices and a laid-back atmosphere, they’re popular pubs for a reason.

Despite the same standards set out across all 800 branches in the UK, it appears that there are still some that are better than others according to customers.

Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox, with The Star’s free emails

Whether it’s staff that go above and beyond to give good customer service, a large beer garden with heat lamps, or sparkling clean bathrooms, there are many reasons why some branches may be given more compliments than others. 

We've compared the ratings given to each of the restaurants across the county to give you a glimpse at the best and worst without you having to try them to find out. And so, in order of highest to lowest-rated, these are the best and worst Wetherspoons pubs in South Yorkshire according to Google reviews.

The top rated Wetherspoons' pub in South Yorkshire is The Red Lion Hotel, on Market Place, Doncaster. It has a 4.3 star rating according to 2,826 reviews on Google.

1. The Red Lion, Doncaster

The top rated Wetherspoons' pub in South Yorkshire is The Red Lion Hotel, on Market Place, Doncaster. It has a 4.3 star rating according to 2,826 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Sheaf Island, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,961 Google reviews.

2. The Sheaf Island, Sheffield

The Sheaf Island, on Ecclesall Road, Sheffield, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,961 Google reviews. Photo: Barry Richardson

Photo Sales
The Scarsdale Hundred, on Sevenairs Road, in Beighton, is third in the list with a rating of 4.2 and 1,520 Google reviews

3. The Scarsdale Hundred, Sheffield

The Scarsdale Hundred, on Sevenairs Road, in Beighton, is third in the list with a rating of 4.2 and 1,520 Google reviews Photo: Dean Atkins

Photo Sales
The Bluecoat, on The Crofts, Rotherham, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,481 reviews on Google.

4. The Bluecoat, Rotherham

The Bluecoat, on The Crofts, Rotherham, has a 4.2 star rating according to 1,481 reviews on Google. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:FoodSouth YorkshireWetherspoonsPubsRestaurantsGoogle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.